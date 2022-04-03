NDLEA intercepts 9.5m Tramadol tablets in Lagos, others

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, and the Nigerian Customs Service, (NCS) has intercepted no fewer than 9.5 million tablets of Tramadol and Exol 5 tablets worth over N5billion in Lagos, Abuja and Edo States.

The narcotic agency stated that of the intercepted drugs figure, 214 cartons of Tramadol tablets were said to have come under 10 different brand names, which translated to N9.5 million , adding that 219, 400 tablets weighing 6, 384.5kg was at an estimated street value of N4, 609, 700, 000.

As disclosed through a statement released by the Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi on Sunday, the drugs were transferred on Tuesday alongside 85 cartons of dried Khat leaves with a total weight of 1, 327.35kg by the Nigerian Customs to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja Lagos Command of NDLEA as a symbol of the synergy between the two law enforcement agencies.

Also, Babafemi, said that in Abuja, about 228,740 tablets and capsules of Tramadol and Exol 5 were intercepted on Friday at Abaji area of the FCT, adding that the truck conveying the drugs was loaded in Lagos heading to Kano.

Meanwhile, he stated that during the search of the vehicle, two drug dealers were arrested which included 23-years old, Usman Abdulmumini and 22-years old Aminu Ahmad, adding that the truck driver had escaped into the bush before their arrest.

On his part, while commending the working relationship between NDLEA and other security agencies in the country, the Chief Executive of the anti-narcotic agency, Mohamed Marwa charged officers and men of the MMIA, FCT and Edo Commands not to rest on their oars in ensuring that drug dealers are hunted down and brought to book.

