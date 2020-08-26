NDLEA intercepts 607 cartons of tramadol in Lagos  

It would be recalled that the Police detectives in Apapa Area Command of Lagos State had intercepted a 40-foot container laden with drugs suspected to be tramadol and codeine on Aug. 6.
Being a controlled opioid that was introduced for the treatment of serious pain, and as a narcotic analgesic, tramadol works in the brain to change how the body feels and responds to pain, online health portal, WebMD, states.
But, following the epidemic use of tramadol and codeine in Nigeria, the National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and other agencies have focused on the importation of the drugs in the country and how it is being distributed.