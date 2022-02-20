NDLEA intercepts $4.7m counterfeit notes in Abuja

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has intercepted $4.7 million during an attempt by a syndicate, Abdulmumini Maikasuwa to steal at least N2.7 billion from the Nigerian economy by pushing into circulation the fake notes.

The operatives was said to have intercepted a consignment sent from Lagos to Abuja at Abaji area of the Federal Capital Territory on Friday and during the search discovered the counterfeit notes.

A controlled delivery of the parcelled counterfeit US dollars totalling $4.7 million was said have led to the arrest of the principal suspect, 52-year-old Abdulmumini.

As disclosed by the agency’s Director Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi,on Sunday, the seizure followed intelligence received by the FCT Command of the Agency detailing the movement of the cash and the vehicle conveying it.

However, the Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Mohamed Marwa has directed that both the cash and the suspect in custody would be transferred to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for further investigation.

He commended the officers and men of the FCT Command for their vigilance and preventing counterfeit $4.7 million from going into the streets.

He further urged them and their counterparts and others across the country not to rest on their oars but to keep the zeal and diligence to ensure drug dealers are brought to book.

