NDLEA intercepts 3M drug capsules in Lagos

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted three million capsules of drugs discovered to be more dangerous and potent than tramadol at a Container Terminal, Jaelith Bonded, in Tincan seaport, Lagos State.

NDLEA said that the impounded 3,000,000 capsules of Tapentadol and Carisoprodol weighing 1,500 kilograms have been removed from the terminal for investigations.

The agency, meanwhile, disclosed that no fewer than four transport operators have been arrested and detained after they were found with 8,613 kilograms of Loud cannabis smuggled in from Ghana through the waterways at the Eko Atlantic Beach, Victoria Island.

The transported arrested while loading the drugs into waiting trucks for onward distribution across the country were: Adeyemi Bayioku, 31; Godwin Anya, 28; Yusuf Taofik, 20, and Adeniyi Adelaja, 19.

The Director of media and advocacy for the agency, Femi Babafemi, confirmed the development on Friday and that efforts have been intensified to ensure everyone linked to the trade would be apprehended.

Part of the statement read: “The seized drugs at the bonded terminal were discovered during a joint examination of a 20ft container, SUDU 7774749 with men of Customs service.

“Though the consignment was said to have originated from Ningbo province in China and falsely labelled as containing 271 packages of “insulating fittings, faucet water closet wc, industrial office printing machine”, investigations revealed that information on the bill of laden and shipping documents were fake.

“Further investigations uncovered that the container originated from India and arrived in Nigeria Apapa port on 10th February 2022. Findings showed that the Tramadol found and labelled as Tafrodol 120mg is actually Tapentadol, which is a more dangerous and potent opioid than Tramadol. It was also discovered that the container, SUDU 7774749 was consigned from India in Nhava Sheva port, then transloaded through Morocco and Ghana to Nigeria.

“Meanwhile, based on credible intelligence, operatives of the Lagos Command of the Agency in the early hours of Sunday 6th March intercepted a consignment of Cannabis Sativa (Loud) weighing 8,613kg smuggled from Ghana through the waterways to the Eko Atlantic Beachside, Victoria Island. While two trucks, a Siena space bus, Peugeot Boxer bus and a Toyota Camry car were seized from them”.

