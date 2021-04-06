NDLEA intercepts 3,520kg hard drugs in Nasarawa, Edo, Abuja

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested four notorious hard drug kingpins in charge of the distribution network in Abuja, Edo, and Nasarawa States respectively.

It explained that the suspects’ arrest was in line with the agency commitment and continued efforts to put heat on defiant drug traffickers across the country.

The agency listed the arrested suspects to include a most-wanted drug baron, Sami Ashoko in Nasarawa state, two members of another drug cartel, Adamu Badamasi and Adamu Abba in Edo state, another trafficker who supplies drugs to some notorious drug joints in Abuja.

Confirming their arrest, the NDLEA Director, Media and advocacy, Femi Babafemi, said that over 3,520 kilogrammes of hard drugs carefully packaged in different parts were recovered from the suspects.

Through a statement released to journalists on Tuesday, Babafemi noted that the hard drugs seized from the drug dealers were mostly skunk cannabis.

The commission also disclosed that a 39-year-old Ashoko was arrested in Shinge, Lafia. It added that a team of operatives stormed his warehouse in Lafia and recovered 100 bags of cannabis weighing about 1.1 tons or 1095.3 kg.

According to the commander, Nasarawa state command of the NDLEA, Justice Arinze, the suspect, was the most wanted drug baron who has been on the agency watch list in the state. He said the seized consignment was meant for Easter sales, and which the suspect expects to sell out in two weeks.

While explaining how another two members of another drug cartel, Adamu Badamasi, and Adamu Abba were also arrested on the same day in Edo state while trying to move 950 compressed blocks of cannabis weighing 1,330kg, procured from Uzeba, Owan West Local Government Area of the state to Bauchi state for Easter sales.

Commander of the State Command of the anti-drug law enforcement agency, Buba Wakawa disclosed that the arrest and seizure disrupted the Easter sales plan of the cartel, which tried to escape arrest through hinterland routes.

In another development, the agency also disclosed that it arrested another drug trafficker who supplies hard drugs to some notorious drug joints in the state. It revealed that the suspect was apprehended while bringing 46 compressed blocks of cannabis for drug dealers in the Mabushi and Banex areas of the capital city.

According to Commander, FCT Command of the Agency, Mohammed Sokoto, said that the notorious drug supplier has confessed to being a major supplier of illicit substances to major drug joints in Abuja.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the anti-drug law enforcement agency, General Marwa has in his reaction to the Easter weekend operations commended officers and men of the three Commands for their efforts, adding that the skunk cannabis seized is certainly less illicit substances available on the streets.