NDLEA intercepts 22,160kg Codeine, Meth, Loud seized in Lagos

No fewer than 22,160 kilograms of Codeine syrup, Methamphetamine and Skunk have been intercepted at Apapa seaport and a notorious drug den, Akala axis of Mushin by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) in Lagos.

A total of 14,080kg codeine syrup and 4,352.43kg cold caps used to conceal the former in a 40ft container imported from India, were said to have been also intercepted at the Apapa port.

As disclosed by the force’s Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, on Sunday, Cannabis, Loud and Skunk imported from Ghana and Methamphetamine weighing 3,727.72kg were seized during raid at Akala, Mushin where 17 suspects which comprised of five females were arrested on Thursday 3rd February, 2022.

Babafemi said that the seizure at the Lagos seaport followed intelligence from foreign partners and cooperation of other port stakeholders, adding that at Akala, NDLEA Strike Force operatives in their numbers with support from the military stormed fortified warehouses in the drug den and evacuated bags and bottles of cannabis, loud, skunk, skuchies and methamphetamine as well as the 17 suspects for further investigation.

He disclosed that at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja Lagos, attempts by some traffickers to export different quantities of Methamphetamine to Brazil and United Kingdom were thwarted by narcotic officers at the airport.

According to him, the first bid was made on Friday 28th January, 2022 through the SAHCO export shed where operatives intercepted 0.80kg of Meth concealed in relaxer plastic container heading to the UK, adding that a suspect, Akuta Lucy who presented the consignment for search had been arrested for further investigation.

Babafemi noted that the second attempt was on Friday 4th February during the outward clearance of passengers at Gate ‘C’ Departure hall of the airport when an intending male passenger on Ethiopian Airline going to Brazil, Onyeaghala Chidi was intercepted with 500grams of Meth concealed inside three plastic hair relaxer containers.

Also, at the airport, a male passenger, Iliyasu Yushau, coming from Kampala, Uganda via Nairobi, Kenya was intercepted by operatives with 268 debit cards belonging to Access Bank, GTBank and Zenith Bank, during the inward clearance of passengers on the flight on Sunday 30th January,2022.

He further disclosed that a female drug kingpin, Jemilat Seriki, who is one of the owners of 12,385 pellets of Loud imported from Ghana and intercepted at Eko Atlantic beach, Victoria Island Lagos on Saturday 27th November 2021, has been arrested by narcotic officers after weeks of manhunt, adding that she had admitted being one the owners of the consignments seized as her 16 bags of drugs weighing 668.85kg had ‘Jah Bless’ written on them.

On his part, the Chief Executive of NDLEA, Mohamed Marwa commended officers and men of the Strike Force, Apapa seaport, MMIA, Lagos, Commands of the Agency for the successful interceptions that led to the seizure of thousands of kilograms of illicit drugs in the state.

He further urged them and their compatriots in other commands not to relent in their efforts against drug trafficking in the country

