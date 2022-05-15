NDLEA intercepts 203,879 Tramadol tablets across Lagos, Abia

The National Drug Law and Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has intercepted 203, 879 tablets of various pharmaceutical and illicit substances during raids across Lagos, Abia, Kaduna, Yobe and Kogi state.

The drugs were said to have been seized after the anti-narcotic agency foiled attempts by drug cartels to export Tramadol, Ecstasy MDMA and Cannabis to Milan, Italy and Dubai, United Arab Emirates through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja Lagos.

At the Lagos airport, a female passenger, Odia Efe was said to have been arrested on Monday while trying to board a flight from Lagos via Casablanca to Milan, Italy with 1000 tablets of Tramadol 200mg concealed in food items.

Five days after, another suspect, Kareem Ibrahim was said to have been arrested at the SAHCO cargo shed of the airport for attempting to export food items that were blocks of cannabis weighing 6.65kg and 24grams of ecstasy drug, MDMA to Dubai in UAE.

As disclosed in a statement released by the agency’s Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, on Sunday, in Abuja, three trucks loaded with drugs coming from Lagos and Onitsha, Anambra were intercepted in Aba, Abia state.

He stated that when properly searched in the presence of the owners 67,100 tablets/capsules of Tramadol and 12,650 ampules of pentazocine, morphine and dopamine were recovered.

According to the statement: “On the same day, NDLEA operatives in Kaduna arrested a notorious drug dealer, Shehu Kabiru a.k.a Dan-Zaira, wanted by the Kastina Command of the Agency for jumping bail and recovered 45,000 tablets of Diazepam weighing 41.5kg; 50,000 tablets of Exol, weighing 15.6kg; 1,500 tablets of Rohypnol weighing 700 grams and 300 bottles of codeine weighing 41.5kg from him.

“In Yobe state, no fewer than 7,029 tablets of Tramadol, D5, and Exol as well as 1.5kg cannabis were recovered from a drug dealer, Ibrahim Yakubu when his hideout was raided in Unguru town on Sunday 8th May, while in Rivers state, one Chekiri Obomanu was arrested at Eleme area on Wednesday 11th May with 207.2kg cannabis.”

According to the NDLEA spokesperson, no less than 19,600 tablets of Tramadol coming from Onitsha, Anambra state to Abuja were intercepted and recovered along Okene/Abuja highway on Wednesday NDLEA operatives in Kogi state.

On his part, the Chairman of NDLEA, Mohamed Marwa commended the officers and men of the MMIA, Abia, Kaduna, Yobe, Rivers and Kogi for the arrests and seizures.

He charged them and their counterparts across all Commands not to rest on their oars but should continue to ensure an end to drug dealers across the country.

