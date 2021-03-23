NDLEA intercepts 2.8kg drugs parcels in Lagos

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has disclosed that it has intercepted well-concealed and unaccompanied parcels of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, and cannabis Sativa being shipped to the United Kingdom, Northern Ireland, Australia, Maldives and New Zealand.

The agency stated that the suspect behind some of the parcels, a notorious trafficker, Sikiru Owolabi, has been traced and arrested after days of thorough and systematic surveillance by NDLEA operatives.

The NDLEA Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, said that the undercover narcotics agents attached to two international courier companies in Lagos were involved in the operations that led to the seizures.

Through a statement released to newsmen, Babafemi explained that Owolabi, who has made useful confessions during interrogations, was tracked after 1kilogramme of cocaine concealed in cream containers and meant for Dublin in Northern Ireland was intercepted at one of the courier firms in Lagos.

According to him, this was also followed by the discovery of another 200grammes of cocaine meant for London, the United Kingdom in the same courier company.

Babafemi said that in another undercover operation, heroin weighing 320grammes concealed in earrings coming from Congo and going to Australia was seized at a different courier firm in Lagos.

He added that another 390 grammes of cocaine hidden in men’s clothing and going to Northern Ireland were intercepted in the same company.

“While 500grammes of cannabis Sativa concealed in automobile parts going to New Zealand was seized at one of the courier companies, 200 grammes of methamphetamine hidden inside an award plaque and going to New Zealand,” the statement said.

He added that 200 grammes of methamphetamine concealed in a book and going to the Maldives, were equally intercepted in another firm.

Babafemi said that besides the arrest of Owolabi, efforts were ongoing to track and arrest other traffickers behind the other unaccompanied illicit drugs packaged as parcels for shipment in Europe.