NDLEA intercepts 158.6kg hard drugs in Abuja, Kogi, arrests three traffickers 

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted cocaine weighing 1.1kilogramme and which has a street value of N264 million in FCT, Abuja.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has disclosed that it has arrested three traffickers, identified as Emeka Okoro, Ibrahim Bello, and a 43-year-old suspect, Christian Godwin, and intercepted consignments of cocaine and skunk in a different area of Federal Capital Territory and Kogi state.

The agency stated that the seized consignments in FCT weighed 1.1kilogramme with a street value of N264 million, that while Okoro was intercepted with 900 grammes of cocaine in a commercial bus along Abuja-Gwagwalada road on Monday 26th April 2021, Bello was nabbed with 200grammes of the illicit drug in Zuba axis of the state, on the same day.

The NDLEA Director, Media, and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, said that two suspects behind the consignment were traced and arrested after followed up operation by the anti-drugs agency operatives.

Babafemi in a statement on Wednesday, quoted the Commander, FCT Command of NDLEA, Mohammed Sokoto, said after the suspects behind FCT consignments were arrested, the agency discovered that Okoro was an intending traveler to Libya through Kano and Agadez in the Niger Republic, with the consignments, adding that Bello was equally arrested following intelligence on the 26th April 2021.

“The wraps of cocaine were not to be swallowed as has always been the case but to be concealed in Jerry cans of palm oil and transported through the border in Kano to Agadez and Libya. The suspect, Emeka Okoro revealed that this has been the trend in the past months, the FCT Commander of NDLEA disclosed.”

The Kogi state command of the anti-drugs agency added that the suspect, Godwin was arrested with 157.5kilogrammes of skunk concealed in false panels in a Peugeot J5 bus with registration number Lagos AGL 641 XW.

According to the Commander, Kogi state Command of the Agency, Adewunmi Alfred, the suspect, and his consignment were intercepted at a patrol point in Lokoja, the state capital.

“The skunk was sourced from Ikire in Osun state and heading to Masaka in Nasarawa state before our men arrested the suspect, seized the illicit drug and the vehicle used to convey it on Monday 26th April 2021”, Alfred added.

Meanwhile, the Chairman/Chief Executive of the anti-drug agency, Buba Marwa has in his reaction to the operations commended the officers and men of the two Commands for their vigilance and commitment to the task of ridding the country of illicit drugs. “These seizures and arrests in FCT and Kogi point to the fact that well continue to disrupt and dismantle the drug supply networks of these unconscionable elements and deny them the benefit of their illegal trade,” Marwa added.