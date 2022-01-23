NDLEA intercepts 14 drug dealers supplying Lagos, Edo, three others

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have intercepted 14 drug dealers who are supplying drugs across Edo, Lagos, Plateau, Adamawa and Kano States.

The apprehended suspects include: 52-year-old Nurudeen Subaru, 45-year-old Austin Okongwu, 38-year-old Kelly Ogbebor, 35-year-old Daniel Oviawe, 29-year-old Kelly Kenmakonam, 29, year-old Ifeoma Godwin, 34-year-old Ifeanyi Onyeasi, Aliyu Abdullahi, Ishaya Emmanuel, Adamu Musa, Hannatu Sini and Modinat Lawal

As disclosed by the agency’s Director Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, he stated that the operatives had intercepted drug traffickers’ attempt to export 1.53 kilograms of cocaine hidden inside hair cream to London, and another 880 grams of cocaine concealed inside synthetic hair to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia as well as 3 grams of cocaine and 5grms of cannabis to Cyprus packed inside locally made shoes through two major courier companies in Lagos.

Babafemi, stated that in Edo state, the operatives on 18th Jan. intercepted a Toyota Camry car with number plate Reg. No. FKJ 897 DG which was carrying 360.4kg Cannabis sativa heading to Abuja and arrested the driver, Subaru, in Auchi axis of the state.

Also, he said that the next day, the officers recovered 111kg cannabis which was stored in a bush at Iruekpen while 276 compressed blocks of the substance weighing 248.4kg were recovered from Okongwu at Agenebode, Etsako East when he was about transporting the drugs in a Lexus saloon car with number plate reg. no. ABC 583 MJ, adding that on 19th January, a raid on a drug joint in the Edo state capital, Benin, led to the arrest Ogbebor, Oviawe and Kenmakonam, with different quantities of cocaine and heroin recovered from them.

In Plateau state, Ifeoma, who was said to be the wife of a drug dealer, Onyeasi, was apprehended when she attempted to swallow 12grams of cocaine found in their house at Agingi,axis of Jos, on 16th January while the sum of N234,650 was also recovered.

Meanwhile, the operatives recovered different quantities of cannabis, methamphetamine and tramadol from Aliyu Abdullahi and Ishaya Emmanuel, when a commercial bus with reg. number GME711YX bringing them from Lagos to Yola, Adamawa state was intercepted along Abuja road by officers of the Plateau state command on Wednesday 19th Jan.

In Adamawa state, Sini was arrested by the anti-graft agency, she was said to be a sister to Musa, who had been on the watchlist of the agency for nine months, at Gombi Local Government Area of Adamawa with 14.400kg of cannabis sativa. Following her arrest, she was said to have admitted keeping the exhibit for her younger brother, Musa.

Babafemi, stated that an ex-convict, Modinat, was also arrested in Kano with 22kg cannabis sativa she was said to have brought into Nigeria from Benin Republic, disclosing that she had earlier been arrested, prosecuted and jailed for the same offence.

On his part, the Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Mohamed Marwa, commended the officers and men of Lagos, Edo, Plateau, Adamawa, Kano and Directorate of Investigation and General Investigations for their immense efforts that led to the arrests and seizures.

He further enjoined them to remain steadfast in discharging their duties at all times and and always proactive.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

