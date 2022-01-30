NDLEA intercepts 1,229kg drugs, 22 foreign passports from traffickers in Lagos

The National Drug Law and enforcement agency, NDLEA, has intercepted 22 foreign passports and 1,229kg cannabis from drug traffickers at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja Lagos.

The recovered international passports, which were hidden inside a bag of gari comprised of six different countries which are three United Kingdom, three France, three Portugal, eight Nigeria, four Ghana and one Cameroon.

During their routine cargo search the agency’s operatives were said have intercepted 1,200 parcels of imported Loud, a strong variant of cannabis suspected to have been smuggled into the state from a neighbouring country with a total weight of 1,229 kilograms.

As disclosed on Sunday by the agency’s Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, the operatives were also said to have recovered 12 parcels of cannabis weighing 4.95kg concealed in a carton of Golden Morn packaged for export through the SAHCO export shed.

On his part, the Chief Executive of NDLEA, Mohamed Marwa commended officers and men of Lagos, MMIA, commands of the Agency for their alertness to push the agency’s agenda against drug dealers.

He further enjoined personnel along with their colleagues across the country not to relent in the drug war because the agency would not stop until the last gram of illicit drug is recovered across the country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

