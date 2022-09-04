NDLEA intercepts 1.2m tramadol tablets in Gombe, others

The National Drug Law and Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) has intercepted no fewer than 1.2 million tablets of Tramadol across Gombe, Niger and Sokoto States.

The operatives were said to have intercepted 811,000 tablets of Tramadol, Diazepam and Exol 5 weighing 150kg in a vehicle loaded in Onitsha, Anambra state at Ahmadu-Kafi area of Gombe.

The agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi stated that NDLEA operatives on 1st September intercepted a truck conveying animal feeds from Lagos to Kaduna with 449 compressed blocks and 111 bags of cannabis sativa weighing 1,531kg belonging to a dealer in Zaria.

According to him, the drug consignment was said to have been loaded into the truck in Akure, Ondo state. The truck driver, Yahaya Sani, his assistant Samaila Rabiu, his motor boy Bilal Ibrahim, representative of the cannabis owner, Awolu Isyaku and a passenger Mustapha Abdulrahman were all arrested.

Babafemi, in a statement released on Sunday stated that in Sokoto, operatives on Saturday 3rd September intercepted a commercial bus from which two five CD loader players were recovered along Sokoto-Bodinga road.

“Upon search, 5.5kgs of cannabis were discovered inside the CD players and the owner, Nasiru Ibrahim arrested while in another bus, a suspected bandit Sani Ibrahim, 37 was arrested with some ammunition and cannabis sativa along Kware road.” he said.

He further disclosed that Troops of 81 Division of the Nigerian Army handed over to the agency 792 blocks of cannabis sativa smuggled from the Volta region of Ghana into Ogun State but intercepted at a checkpoint along the Ilaro-Benin Republic border.

On his part, the Chief Executive of NDLEA, Mohamed Marwa commended the officers and men of the Niger, Sokoto, Ondo, FCT and Gombe Commands for the arrests and seizures.

He further charged them and their compatriots across the country to intensify the heat on drug cartels across the country.

