NDLEA guides Imo businessman to excrete 47 cocaine wraps

The National Drug Law and Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has guided an Imo State businessman, Aloysius Onyekwe to excrete 47 wraps of cocaine during his arrest in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Onyekwe was said to have wanted to travel by road to Algeria through Sokoto state with the ingested 47 wraps of cocaine in his stomach before his arrest.

The Imo State businessman was said to have been arrested on Sunday 3rd July at Ojo park Ibadan where he went to board a vehicle enroute Sokoto to Algeria.

As disclosed by the agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, on Sunday, in Abuja, Onyekwe was traveling with an 18-year-old lady, Blessing Nwoke.

Babafemi stated that the father of a 10-month-old child who passed out the 47 pellets of cocaine in five excretions confessed that he began his journey to Algeria from Cele axis of Okota, Lagos where he ingested the illicit drug, weighing 1.1kg.

According to the statement: “Also in Oyo state, no fewer than 1,900 tablets of Tramadol 225mg were seized from a drug dealer, Mustapha Ijabula, 22, who was arrested in a Yola, Adamawa-bound commercial vehicle stopped for routine search along Lagos-Ibadan expressway. He hails from Mubi area of Adamawa state.

“In Akwa Ibom state, a trans-border trafficker, Fonkou Dassi, 31, was on Friday 8th July arrested with 6,000 tablets of Tramadol 225mg weighing 3kg by officers of Marine Unit of the Agency when a commercial boat he boarded was intercepted and searched on his way to Cameroon. The suspect concealed the recovered drugs inside indomie noodles cartoon.

“In the same vein, a wanted drug dealer, Uduak Edidiong Samuel, 29, was arrested on Tuesday 5th July, after attending a court proceeding where his wife was undergoing trial for another drug case. The suspect had abandoned a cannabis sativa exhibit weighing 9kg when his house was searched on 27th June and has been on the run since then. During his arrest on Tuesday, Uduak was still found in possession of a wrap of skunk.

“In Edo state, a notorious drug dealer Beauty Dauda, 27, has been arrested with various quantities of Meth, heroin, cannabis and crack cocaine in a densely populated slum along Lagos bypass, Benin City. She was arrested on Wednesday 6th July after NDLEA operatives were able to break through the ring of protection often provided her by hoodlums and touts in the area.”

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Mohamed Marwa commended the officers and men of the Oyo, Akwa Ibom and Edo commands of the Agency for staying vigilant and proactive in their areas of responsibility.

He further charged them and their colleagues across the country not to rest on their oars in the fight against drug trafficking.

