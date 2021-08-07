 NDLEA, Gambian agency sign agreement on anti-drug campaign 

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and its Gambian counterpart, Drug Law Enforcement Agency of the Gambia, (DLEAG) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on campaign against drugs across the West African region

This agreement between the Nigerian agency and DLEAG borders on cooperation in combating illicit production, manufacture, and trafficking in narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their precursors.

Speaking after the agreement was signed in Banjul, Gambian president, Adama Barrow, commended Nigeria’s commitment to the war against illicit drug trafficking and abuse, even as he called for more collaboration among anti-drug law enforcement agencies in Africa and the world at large.

Barrow, who commended the country when he received Chairman of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (retd), at the State House in Banjul, stated that the MoU would strengthen and intergrate Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) member states especially in the area of war against drug trafficking and abuse.

According to him, drug cartels work as a network and are linked; as such, institutions fighting them must also partner and work together. The whole of Gambia has an important guest in Gen. Marwa who we have heard so much about his leadership traits.

“Nigeria has been helpful and supportive of the Gambia in various forms and we are grateful. The signing of this MoU between NDLEA and DLEAG is a clear indication that Nigeria is more than willing to partner with us.

“His coming to Gambia is an indication of Marwa’s personal commitment to the war against drugs and I believe the agreement will benefit both countries because drug use is a national threat and big security issue, and without security no nation can progress,” the president added.

Responding, Marwa expressed happiness that Gambia decided to partner the Nigerian government in the fight against drug cartels in the West African sub-region.

“We are facing enemies of the worst grade and so we need all the support and partnerships at the national, regional, and international levels”, the NDLEA boss stated.

He noted that the successes recorded so far by NDLEA since January, 2021 were made possible by the political will of President Muhammadu Buhari to stamp out the twin evils of illicit drug trafficking and abuse from Nigeria and his continuous support for the work of the Agency.

The NDLEA Chairman was accompanied on the visit by Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Gambia, Muhammed Manu, and other top officials of the Agency.

