NDLEA files eight charges before court against Abba Kyari, six others

Currently, issues appeared to be going worse for the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, after he and six others linked to drug trafficking were slammed with eight-count charges by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in the suit filed before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Among the six others were four members of the Police Intelligence Response Team, and they were Sunday Ubia, Bawa James, Simon Agirigba, and John Nuhu.

Two other suspects arrested at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu, Chibunna Umeibe and Emeka Ezenwanne, were also listed as defendants in the suit filed by the anti-narcotic agency.

The suit was marked FHC/ABJ/57/2022 and filed by the agency through a team of lawyers led by its Director, Prosecution and Legal Services, Joseph Sunday.

The charges brought against them were revealed on Thursday and in it, NDLEA accused Kyari and the four other police officers of conspiracy, obstruction, and dealing in Cocaine worth 17.55 kilograms.

Aside from that, the anti-drug agency further claimed that they were also found to have been tampering with 21.25 kilogram of cocaine unlawfully.

The NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, further disclosed that the charges were filed before the court last Monday but became public on Thursday.

The charges brought against Kyari and others were revealed hours after the Federal Government okayed the suspended IRT boss for extradition to the United States after he was alleged to have conspired with Ramon Azeez Popularly called Hushpuppi.

the Federal Government approved the request by the United States of America to extradite the suspended Kyari over alleged $1.1million wire fraud involving Abass Ramon aka Hushpuppi and four others.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), made this known in an application filed before the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Before now, the suspended officer was invited for questioning on February 10 but did not show up or respond, according to the NDLEA.

