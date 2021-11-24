NDLEA debunks N4.5bn padding in 2022 budget

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has debunked reports from some quarters that the agency’s 2022 budget was padded with N4.5 billion, saying the projected amount in the document showcasing the planned projects of the agency had been meticulously justified during its defense before the appropriate stakeholders.

It explained that country to reports that N4.5 billion was padded into its proposed 2022 budget for construction of police barracks, the true position of the agency had been explained and justified before the relevant committee who had vetted the document and approved it.

The NDLEA’s Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, said that the agency had been inundated with calls and messages since yesterday seeking clarification on an alleged insertion of N4.5billion for the construction of police barracks into the NDLEAs proposed budget being considered by the Senate.

Making the clarification through a statement on Wednesday, Babafemi noted that the reports suggesting that the agency’s budget proposal submitted by the Federal Ministry of Finance was padded with N4.5billion for construction of police barracks were false and misleading.

“It is public knowledge that President Muhamadu Buhari magnanimously approved the construction of barracks for NDLEA over a period of four years starting from 2022 fiscal year.

“Investigations have confirmed that the amount in question is indeed for the construction of NDLEA barracks but typographically inputted as police barracks in one of the documents attached to the proposal from the Budget Office. The typo error has since been corrected and the budget cleared on Tuesday by the Senate Committee,” Babafemi said.

