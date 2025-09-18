NDLEA commander dies in Cross Rivers hotel

The Commander of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Cross River State, Morrison Ogbonna, has reportedly been found dead in his hotel room in Calabar.

Although the cause of his death remains unknown, it was gathered that the commander was discovered lifeless by his officers, who had gone to pick him up for an official assignment.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday when the officers, after several failed attempts to reach him, alerted the hotel management to gain access to his room.

According to a source who pleaded anonymity, “This is what happened this morning. Some officers were in the hotel where he slept to pick him up, but when they didn’t hear from him, they went to his room. It was upon knocking without gaining entry that they drew the attention of the hotel management, which opened his room and found him dead.”

The late commander, who only assumed office in August 2025 following his transfer to Cross River to replace Rachel Umebuali, was described as active and committed to duty before his sudden demise.

Confirming the development, the Police Public Relations Officer, Irene Ugbo, said: “I can confirm to you that it is true, but what led to the death is what I can’t readily tell you.”