NDLEA cautions Nigerians against job scammers

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has warned Nigerians to be wary of the activities of scammers.

It said its attention was drawn to the activities of scammers who have created a fake NDLEA recruitment portal which they used to extort money from unsuspecting members of the public.

The agency said in a statement by its Deputy Commander of Narcotics (DCN)/Principal Staff Officer, Public Affairs, Jonah Achema, that, “NDLEA wishes to inform the general public that there is no fresh recruitment exercise going on and that it is yet to resume the screening exercise suspended recently in order to comply with the requirements of Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

“Members of the public are warned to be wary of the activities of these scammers. All prospective applicants will be duly communicated once the screening exercise resumes.

“It is also important to note that NDLEA would not ask for any fee from any applicant.”