NDLEA boss declares war against drug cartel across Nigeria

The Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mohamed Marwa, has declared an intensified nationwide offensive against drug cartels, vowing to dismantle their networks, cut off their funding, and strengthen efforts to curb substance abuse across Nigeria.

He stated that the fight against illicit drugs would focus on both reducing supply and curbing demands, with every state expected to strengthen drug control committees and expand advocacy program to schools and local communities nationwide.

The declaration was made during a high-level strategic meeting with directors, commanders and heads of formations across all 36 states at the Agency’s National Headquarters in Abuja.

He revealed that 2026 would be a year of unprecedented consolidation, with particular focus on Drug Supply Reduction (DSR) and Drug Demand Reduction (DDR).

Marwa acknowledged the significant results achieved in the previous year but stressed that the Agency could not afford to become complacent. “Our goals for 2026 are clear,” he said, emphasizing the need for continued vigilance and sustained action.

The Chairman directed all Commands to ensure the effective and seamless execution of the 2026 strategic work plan, urging officers to maintain the momentum in the fight against illicit drugs through coordinated operations, intelligence-driven enforcement, and expanded advocacy and sensitisation campaigns across the country.

Reflecting on his tenure, “When I first assumed office, I made clear declarations about the direction of this Agency and our resolve to confront drug barons and kingpins. Looking back, the progress we have achieved is the result of your collective efforts, and all glory belongs to God.

“We have now successfully concluded five years, which passed remarkably quickly. While we acknowledge the achievements recorded during this period, we must not rest on our past successes.

“Rather, we must consolidate these gains and aim for even greater outcomes. Today, the Agency commands increased respect, both locally and internationally, and you should be proud to identify yourselves anywhere as officers and men of this Agency,” Marwa stated.

He emphasized that the renewal of his tenure by the President is largely a reflection of the hard work and dedication of the Agency’s officers. While directives can be issued from the top, the real impact of the NDLEA comes from seizures made, arrests carried out, and convictions secured in the field.

Without these tangible results, Marwa added that there would be nothing to report to the public. He expressed sincere appreciation for the diligence, commitment, and hard work of all personnel.

Looking ahead to 2026, he stressed the importance of setting clear targets, noting that while directors had submitted their proposed objectives, these would only be complete with input from commanders.

“Operational professionalism and zero tolerance for compromise are non-negotiable. Commanders must ensure thorough surveillance and planning before any operation.

“Where operational capacity is insufficient, commanders must request reinforcement rather than risk avoidable casualties. Advocacy and sensitization efforts have recorded encouraging progress, particularly in schools and communities nationwide. These efforts must be intensified.

“State Drug Control Committees must be strengthened across all states, with efforts extended down to local government and ward levels. This year, all states must have functional committees,” the chairman said.

He urged all commanders to remain focused, professional, and committed to the mandate of the Agency. Together, we will continue to strengthen our impact and uphold the confidence reposed in us.

The NDLEA boss reaffirmed the public that the Agency remains more committed than ever to protecting Nigerian youths and families from the drug scourge.

He said the Agency’s strong footing at the start of 2026 is a signal to drug cartels that there will be no vacuum or breathing space for their illicit trade.

Marwa encouraged Nigerians to remain vigilant and continue providing useful information to the Agency, reminding all that the fight against substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking is a collective responsibility.