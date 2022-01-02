NDLEA Boss advises drug dealers to turn new leaf, change business

The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Mohamed Marwa has advised all those still involved in the illicit drug business to turn over a new leaf or risk losing their freedom and assets in 2022.

Marwa stated that the NDLEA and its workforce are moving into 2022 with a resolution to rid the country of illicit substances and to continue our aggressive pursuit of drug cartels, barons and traffickers anywhere they may be within the country or even outside.

Through a statement released on Sunday by the

Director of Media & Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, the NDLEA boss stated that given their pedigree in 2021, there should be no doubt whatsoever about our capability to carry out these stated objectives to get rid of drug dealers.

“In the past year, we have scaled up our capability and reinvigorated our anti-narcotic activities. Our efforts have yielded arrests and interdictions. That should be a clear signal to anyone in the drug trade that the rules of the game have changed.

“In 2022, our goals remain the same: to dismantle drug cartels and syndicates, and that include arresting and having drug offenders jailed by the court and ultimately to rid our society of all traces of illicit substances.

“there is still a window of opportunity for drug traffickers and barons: Now is the time for them to turn over a new leaf before NDLEA turn on the heat and they lose it all. Since most of them are in the business to amass wealth and now they have made fortunes from this trade that harms society, therefore, it is time to quit. We call on them to think about the common good, to think about the future of this country, to think about the young and coming generations.” he said.

Marwa further emphasized that with the full support of President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Assembly, the Judiciary and the citizenry, NDLEA will leave no stone unturned to fulfill its mandate in 2022.

“In this campaign against drug abuse and trafficking of illicit substances, the Agency has the public support 100%. The Presidency is backing NDLEA to the hilt. Lawmakers are giving the Agency the necessary leverage. And in the court of law, as proven by recent developments, there is no respite for drug traffickers and barons. Likewise, we have a good rapport with international partners. Hence, those who deal in illicit substances can be certain that NDLEA’s long arms will reach them and they will face severe penalties from the law.” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

