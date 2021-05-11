NDLEA begins internal reform, creates new directorates

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has reshuffled some of its directors and created a new directorate to enhance efficiency and strengthen operations of the lead narcotic agency in the country.

It explained that the reshuffling and creation of new directorates were in line with the agency’s commitment to reform its internal operations in ensuring operational efficiency.

NDLEA Chairman, Brig. General Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd), who announced the reshuffling yesterday during a meeting with directors at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja, maintained that the new move was to propel the anti-narcotic outfit for greater achievements.

He noted that the new changes which take effect today saw former director of administration and establishment, Ezekiel Epeso, becomes the director, technical services; the former head of internal affairs, Sani Sani, becomes the new director of administration and establishment.

Marwa added that an assistant director, Legal Services, Pius Gamde, is now director, internal affairs/provost marshal of the agency. Also, the former director of technical services, Ahmed Ninigi has now been moved to a newly created directorate as commander, strike force/director, special duties.

According to him, the various tactical and SWAT teams across the commands have been merged and renamed strike force, which will now function under the new directorate headed by Ninigi.

“What we are doing now is to reposition the NDLEA to be able to effectively take on the drug cartels and syndicates operating in any part of the country. We have to target the cartels and not only the traffickers; we have to put more bite”, he charged the officers.

