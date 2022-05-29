NDLEA assists Italy-based Nigerian to excrete 95-pellets cocaine

A 36-year-old Nigerian based in Italy, Nwakanma Uche, has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for excreting 95 pellets of cocaine at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, NAIA, Abuja.

Uche, who hails from Arodizuogu Village, Ideato Local Government Area of Imo State was said to have been nabbed while trying to board Air France Airline enroute Abuja-Paris-Milan, Italy on Sunday 15th May 2022.

During a close observation by the EFCC, he was said to have excreted 95 pellets of the illicit drug which eventually led to his arrest.

In a statement released by the agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, on Sunday, Uche claimed that he returned to Nigeria to see his parents after 12 years of being away in Italy and that he accepted to do the job in order complete his father’s traditional marriage rites.

Babafemi stated that the suspect disclosed that he was to be paid N1.5million after a successful delivery of the drugs in Milan.

On his part, the Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Mohamed Marwa commended the officers and men of the Directorate of Intelligence, Abuja Command of the Agency for the arrests.

The NDLEA boss further charged them not to relent in their offensive action against drug cartels and their kingpins.

