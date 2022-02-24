NDLEA arrests Zinoleesky, Mohbad, four others over drug allegations

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested and detained two hip-hop artistes, Oniyide Azeez popularly called Zinoleesky, and his colleague, Ilerioluwa Aloba, also known as Mohbad, over alleged involvement in illicit drugs.

Also, the anti-narcotic agency apprehended four other persons during a raid on the home of AbdulAzeez Fashola popularly called Naira Marley in Lagos State.

As gathered, the NDLEA officials stormed the home in the early hours on Thursday and arrested them over their alleged intake of drugs within the premises.

It was learnt that the NDLEA officials, during the arrest, did not present an arrest warrant and allegedly manhandled everyone, especially the ladies for refusing to comply with their directives.

Confirming the arrest, NDLEA Spokesman, Femi Babafemi, justified the anti-narcotic agency’s actions and disclosed that Cannabis and Molly were recovered by the operatives.

“Our men raided an area in Idado estate where Bịara Market boys stay. Some quantities of Cannabis sativa and Molly were recovered from their apartment and car. Six persons were arrested in all. Two females and four males.”

This came weeks after the Agency arrested and arraigned fast-rising skit maker, De General, after raiding his residence in Lagos and was found with substances tagged illegal.

