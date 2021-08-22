NDLEA arrests wanted drug baron during church service in Lagos

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested and detained a wanted drug baron, Stephen Afam, during a worship session at a popular pentecostal church in Lagos State.
Afam was arrested after he stepped out from the church building during a worship session at a popular pentecostal church on Mike Ajari street, Ojodu Berger axis of the state.
The suspect’s drug operations in the country were discovered after NDLEA officials intercepted a 69.65kilograms of cocaine, heroin and cannabis about to be exported to the United Kingdom (UK) through the NAHCO export terminal at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, has been arrested at a church in Ojodu, Ikeja area of Lagos state.