NDLEA arrests two Lagos women drug dealers, seizes 2.7m Tramadol

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA has two women drug dealers, Ebhodaghei Osenemeshen and Emebradu Rachael just as it intercepted no fewer than 2.7 million tablets of Tramadol 225mg weighing 1,650 kilograms at the Apapa port axis of Lagos State.

The consignment is said to be worth N1.3 billion and was packed in 55 cartons of Tapentadol and Carisoprodol types of Tramadol.

The seizure is said to have come following a similar efforts by the anti-narcotic officers at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja that thwarted bids by drug traffickers to export various psychoactive substances abroad.

Through a statement released on Sunday, in Abuja, the agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi stated that now fewer than five suspects had been arrested in connection to the drug export attempts to London, United Kingdom and Dubai, UAE through the Lagos airport in the past week.

Babafemi stated that a Dubai, UAE bound passenger Osenemeshen was intercepted during the outward clearance of travellers on Rwanda Air via Kigali to Dubai.

According to him, sachets of Tramadol 225mg concealed inside gari, a cassava product packed among other foodstuffs was discovered in her luggage.

The Spokesperson said that she had claimed that the bag was given to her by someone who she passed the night in his house before coming to the airport to help deliver to another person in Dubai.

According to the statement: ” the following day, Tuesday 26th July, a total of 50 blocks of cannabis sativa with a total weight of 27.1kg concealed inside large quantity of crayfish going to London, UK as part of a consolidated cargo were seized at the SAHCO export shed.

“Same day, a Dubai bound female passenger, Emebradu Rachael, was arrested with 1.8kg cannabis packed inside bitter leaf in her luggage while attempting to board Rwanda Air flight to UAE via Kigali.

The mother of one who hails from Oghara in Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State said she was into selling of mens wears before she decided to travel to Dubai to expand her clothing business. She claimed her ex-boyfriend that lives in Dubai, requested her to bring the bag, which contains the illicit substance along with foodstuff.”

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Mohamed Marwa commended the officers and men of Apapa seaport, MMIA commands for their vigilance and commitment.

He further urged them and their colleagues across the country not to rest on their oars but remain resolute against drug dealers across the country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

