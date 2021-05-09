NDLEA arrests two drug dealers, seizes 75.8kg skunk in Ondo, Rivers

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has disclosed that it has arrested two drug dealers, Emmanuel Utaji (29) and Sanusi Abdullahi, and intercepted and seized 75.8kg of cocaine and skunk in a different area of Ondo and Rivers state.

The agency stated that the seized consignments in Ondo weighed 60 kilogrammes, saying Emmanuel was arrested with the illicit drugs at the location on Matado street, Akure, Akure South local government area on Saturday, 9th, May, 2021.

It added that the consignment seized in Rivers weighed 15.8 kilogrammes, adding that Sanusi was apprehended by the operatives of the state command at Iroko village, axis of the state on the same date.

The NDLEA Director, Media, and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, said that two suspects behind the consignment were traced and arrested after followed up operation by the anti-drugs agency operatives.

Babafemi in a statement on Sunday, quoted the Commander, Ondo Command of NDLEA, Callys Alumona, said that the location was raided at about 9:45 pm and the suspect arrested when the consignment was to be evacuated and taken outside the state.

Babafemi added that aside from the 15.8 kilogrammes of skunk seized from Sanusi, the agency also recover 16 sim cards from him.

According to NDLEA Rivers Command Commander, Rachael Shelleng, further investigation would unravel other criminal activities perpetrated by the suspect.

Meanwhile, the Chairman/Chief Executive of the anti-drug agency, Buba Marwa has in his reaction to the operations commended the officers and men of the two Commands for their vigilance and commitment to the task of ridding the country of illicit drugs. “I’m particularly impressed with the speed with which the officers of our FCT Command disrupted the online drug trafficking cartel that has been ravaging the nation’s capital for over three years and I must commend them and their counterparts in Ondo and Rivers for their recent feats”, Marwa added.

