NDLEA arrests three Edo drug peddlers for possessing 2.4kg substances

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Edo Command, has arrested three suspected drug traffickers in possession of illicit drugs in the state.

The agency stated that 2,410 kilogrammes of substance suspected to be cannabis sativa was seized from the suspects.

The state commander of the agency, Buba Wakawa, who disclosed this during an interview with newsmen in Benin on Monday, said that the suspects, who were arrested in May, included one male and two females, observing that one of the females was pregnant.

Wakawa revealed that about 80 tablets of tramadol were seized from the pregnant suspect, adding that she was later released due to her condition. He added that the heroine and cocaine were seized from the other female suspect.

He said “Within the period, we also seized 0.003 kilogrammes of substance suspected to be heroine as well as 0.002 kilogrammes of substance suspected to be cocaine.

The commander further noted that two vehicles were seized in connection with the crime, while the command had counselled 32 persons, comprising 20 males and 12 females.

He restated the command’s commitment to ridding the state of illicit drug trafficking and appealed for a befitting and operational conducive office for the agency in the state.

According to him, the personnel of the command are still operating from its former command headquarters that was burnt down by hoodlums during the #EndSARs protest.

