NDLEA arrests three businessmen for drug peddling inside Lagos hotel

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has apprehended three suspected businessmen for drug peddling inside a popular hospitality centre, The Hook Hotel, in Victoria Island axis of Lagos State.

The three suspects: Eze Ayitu; Ofuokwu Samuel; and Emmanuel Ameh, were arrested in the course of the operation at the five-storey hotel building after 589 bags of Canadian Loud, a strong strain of cannabis with a total weight of 417.3 kilograms worth over ₦1 billion only in street value.

Aside from the three suspects, the anti-drugs agency on Sunday has commenced a manhunt for two others, Noble Philip and his partner, Kenneth.

Items suspected to be proceeds of illicit drug trade recovered from the premises housing The Hook Hotel also known as Caesar Hotel and Caesar Lounge located at 16 Waziri Ibrahim street, off Elsie Femi Pearse street, Victoria Island, Lagos, include: Toyota Prado Landcruiser Jeep (Lagos AKD 472 OZ); Toyota Sienna Vehicle (Lagos KJA 79 HJ); Volkswagen Delivery Van (Lagos AAA 525 JE); Kia Ceranto Car (Lagos BDG 860 GQ); Grand Caravan Dodge (Lagos APP 847 YF); 74 new TV sets; 10 used TV sets; and 13 refrigerators, among others.

The Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, confirmed the arrest through a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday.

According to him, “An 80-room new hotel in Victoria Island Lagos used as cover for distributing illicit substances has been raided by operatives of the NDLEA who after hours of combing the rooms recovered 589 bags of Canadian Loud, a strong strain of cannabis with a total weight of 417.3 kilograms worth over ₦1 billion only in street value.

“At least, three suspects: Eze Ayitu; Ofuokwu Samuel; and Emmanuel Ameh were arrested in the course of the operation at the five-storey hotel building between Friday 25th and Saturday 26th April 2025 while two other suspects: Noble Philip and his partner Kenneth are currently at large”.