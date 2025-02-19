NDLEA arrests three bandits’ arms suppliers in Zamfara

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested three suspects linked to supplying of arms and ammunition to bandits in Zamfara State.

The bandit’s arms suppliers were intercepted at a checkpoint on their way to supply ammunition to armed bandits in Tsafe Local Government Area.

The interception occurred as part of intensified security efforts to curb the proliferation of arms and criminal activities in Zamfara and other northern states.

Upon interception, the NDLEA operatives conducted a thorough search of their vehicle and discovered live ammunition concealed within.

During interrogation, the three suspects confessed that the ammunition was destined for bandits responsible for attacks and insecurity in Zamfara and neighbouring states.

An NDLEA official familiar with the operation confirmed the seizure, describing it as a significant breakthrough in the fight against illegal arms trafficking.

“The suspects were found in possession of a large quantity of ammunition, which they intended to deliver to the bandits.

“This operation is part of ongoing efforts to dismantle the supply chain of weapons and illicit substances fueling criminal activities,” the official stated.

Zamfara State has been a hotspot for banditry and violent attacks, with security agencies ramping up operations to disrupt criminal networks.

The NDLEA, traditionally focused on drug-related offences, has expanded its mandate to tackle arms smuggling, given its role in exacerbating insecurity.