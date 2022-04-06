NDLEA arrests Taraba business woman, nine others for drug peddling

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) has arrested a business woman, Lami Rigima and nine others for their alleged involvement in peddling and distribution of psychoactive substances to traffickers in Taraba state.

Other apprehended drug peddlers included: 50-years old Abdullahi Madaki, Emeka Okiru, Adetola Tosin; Akeem Kazeem; Korede Ahmed, Abdulgafar Zaidu, Mohammed Kamba, Jamilu Hassan and Hussaini Dauda.

As disclosed by the agency’s Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, on Wednesday, Rigima was said to have being on the narcotic agency’s wanted list, adding that the notorious queen of drug cartel was arrested after months of hiding.

Babafemi said that the 40-year-old queen of the drug world came under the anti-narcotic agency’s searchlight when a number of traffickers arrested in the state in 2021 and early this year identified her as their supplier, noting that the manhunt paid off on Monday when operatives tracked her to her hideout in Iware village in Ardo Kola local government area of Taraba.

“The search for Lami began in October 2021 following the arrest, prosecution and conviction of a drug dealer, Abdullahi Madaki, 50. After serving his brief jail sentence, Madaki returned to the illicit trade with Lami still as his supplier. He was however rearrested on 13th February 2022 while another trafficker, Hassan, who is also a member of Lamis supply chain, was nabbed on 24th Feb.” he said.

Meanwhile, he stated that in Adamawa, NDLEA operatives arrested a cross border drug trafficker, Okiru with 32,700 tablets of Tramadol 225mg concealed in cartons of paintbrush, adding that he was arrested while preparing to supply his customers who came from Republic of Cameroon.

Also, the agency’s spokesman disclosed that in Oyo state, different quantities of Cocaine, amphetamine and cannabis were recovered from four suspects: Tosin; Kazeem; Ahmed, and Nureni who were arrested in Omi-Adio, Iwo Road and Sabo, Mokola, axis of Ibadan when operatives raided parts of the state on Tuesday.

Babafemi further said that at least, 172 kilograms of cannabis was recovered from two suspects: Kamba and Dauda in Kamba axis of Kebbi state on Monday by NDLEA operatives.

On his part, the Chief Executive, NDLEA, Mohamed Marwa commended the officers and men of the Taraba, Adamawa, Kebbi and Oyo state Commands of the Agency for their efforts, urging them to sustain the tempo of offensive action against the drug cartels across Nigeria.

