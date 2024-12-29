NDLEA arrests six foreigners trafficking drugs in Lagos

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested six foreigners including four Benin Republic citizens, for importing illicit substances from Ghana into the country.

The suspects include: two Ghanaians: 38-year-old Godsway John; and 33-year-old Freedom Kelvin; while the four Benin Republic citizens: 23-year-old Chegoun Hounsou; 47-year-old

Gadabor Nyameto; 34-year-old Adantg Sasa and 21-year-old Ayao Kayivi.

The Director, Media and Advocacy

NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, who disclosed their arrest on Sunday, stressed that the anti-drug agency will not relent until the perpetrators abandon the trade for other legal jobs.

According to him, the operatives of the Marine Command of NDLEA at 2:30am on Christmas eve, Tuesday 24th December intercepted two boats loaded with 1,960 kilograms of Ghanaian Loud, a strong strain of cannabis at the Eleko beach in Lekki area of Lagos.

“During the operation, six foreign nationals who brought the consignments from Ghana were arrested during the operation”, he added.

“Aside from that, we also arrested a 48-year-old businessman, Orizu Ifeanyi Arthur while attempting to board an Air France flight 844 from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, NAIA Abuja to Paris, France for ingesting 74 wraps of heroin and cocaine.

“Orizu was arrested at the boarding gate of the Abuja airport on Sunday 22nd December 2024 during the outward clearance of passengers on Air France.

“When he was pulled aside for body scan, he turned down the request claiming his medical condition won’t allow him.

“He was thereafter taken into custody for excretion observation during which he excreted a total of 74 wraps of the Class A drugs over a period of seven days.

“In his statement, Orizu claimed he owns a shop at Balogun market, Lagos Island where he sells school and travelling bags, adding that he was promised 3,000 Euros upon successful delivery of the consignment in Paris.

“He left his base in Lagos for the Abuja airport to connect his Air France flight to Paris, hoping to escape detection”.