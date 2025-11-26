NDLEA arrests six drug peddlers in Lagos

As part of its ongoing efforts to curb the sale and use of illicit drugs in communities, operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a drug baron and five members of his gang in Lagos.

The syndicate leader, Onyekachi Nwanagu, and his members were apprehended during an operation in the state, during which illicit substances worth over N6.7 billion were recovered from their secret warehouse in a residential estate in Lagos.

It was gathered that their arrests followed credible intelligence that the drug trafficking organisation (DTO) was about to distribute over 7.2 million pills of Tramadol 225mg and 526,200 bottles (52.6 million ml) of codeine syrup warehoused in a residential compound located at 23 Sunny Billa East Street, Bucknor, Isheri area of Isolo, Lagos State.

Following the tip-off, officers of a Special Operations Unit of the NDLEA tracked down members of the syndicate and dismantled their criminal network.

Two members of the DTO, Egbo Udalor and Chukwe Emmanuel, were traced and arrested at Apple Junction in the Festac area of Lagos while conveying 300 cartons of opioids in a truck.

A follow-up operation at the syndicate’s warehouse on Sunny Billa East Street, Bucknor, led to the arrest of Onyekachi Nwanagu and other members of his group, including Nwoye Sunday Ali, Nnacho Ogochukwu, and Oraghalia Chukwuebuka Philip.





According to a statement issued by NDLEA spokesperson Femi Babafemi on Wednesday, the operation, carried out between Wednesday 19 and Thursday 20 November, is part of ongoing efforts to crack down on drug trafficking syndicates and prevent illicit drugs from circulating, especially as the yuletide season approaches.

“In all, a total of Seven Million Two Hundred and Seventy Two Thousand (7,272,000) pills of tramadol 225mg worth Three Billion Nine Hundred and Sixty Million Naira (N3,960,000,000) and 53 million mills of codeine syrup valued at over Two Billion Seven Hundred and Sixty Two Million Five Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira (N2,762,550,000), bringing the combined value of the seized drugs to Six Billion Seven Hundred and Twenty Two Million Five Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira (N6,722,550,000.00) only in street value were recovered and moved out of the estate in eleven trucks to NDLEA’s central exhibit complex in Lagos,” Babafemi stated.

While commending the Commander and operatives of the Special Operations Unit as well as those of Strike Force Unit involved in the dismantling of the syndicate, NDLEA Chairman Brig Gen Mohamed Marwa (rtd) praised the officers’ professionalism and dedication, describing the breakthrough as a major blow to the cartels preying on Nigeria’s youth.

“This is not just an arrest; it is a clear and unambiguous statement. The seizure of this colossal volume of illicit drugs, which could have fueled addiction, crime, and insecurity across our nation, represents a victory for the Nigerian people and a confirmation of our unwavering commitment to the mandate given to us by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu”, Marwa stated.

“The days when drug barons thought they were untouchable are over. The arrest of this drug baron and his criminal cohorts, following an intensive intelligence operation, serves as a stark reminder that the long arm of the law will eventually catch up with every merchant of death, no matter how high or deeply concealed they think they are,” the NDLEA boss added.