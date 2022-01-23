NDLEA arrests six Abuja food vendors selling drug cookies, noodles

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have arrested six Abuja food vendors selling drug cookies and noodles during a raid in a relaxation centre, popularly called garden in Abuja.

The apprehended drug dealers were: 29 years old, Rachael Famiyesun, 20 years old Stella Sunday, 30 years old Moses Obi, 19 years old Aisha Abdulrahman, 31 years old Ahonye Jonah, 38-year-old Ngozi Emelogu and Haruna Hassan.

As disclosed by the agency’s Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, on Sunday, the operatives of the anti-graft agency were said to have acted following credible intelligence before carrying out the raid.

Babafemi said the operatives had raided the garden at Wuse Zone 5 behind Shoprite, where Rachael, who sold drug cookies was arrested along with her salesgirl, Stella, adding that aside the cookies, they were also caught selling bottles of black currant drink popularly called Zobo prepared with cannabis.

Also, he stated that a business operator in the garden, Moses was also arrested alongside his salesgirl, Aisha for selling indomie noodles which they prepared with cannabis.

He further stated that a barman, Ahonye, who worked with the owner of the garden, was apprehended with one of their customers, Emelogu during the raid.

However, he disclosed that two days earlier, officers of the FCT command of the Agency also raided the Zuba Yam Market and intercepted a dealer, Hassan with 19.3kg cannabis.

On his part, the Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Mohamed Marwa, commended the officers and men of the FCT and Directorate of Investigation and General Investigations for the arrests and seizures.

He further urged the men and their counterparts in other commands to maintain their consistency and be always proactive.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

