NDLEA arrests Police, three others drug traffickers in Edo

Ahead of the commencement of the 2023 general elections on Saturday 25th February, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has arrested a 37years old police officer, Omoruan Theophilus, who was alleged to be impersonating the law enforcement agency, to assist drug traffickers to evade arrest in the country.

Others arrested by the anti-drug agency after several minutes o a gunbattle in Ujiogba Forest Reserve in Esan West Local Government in Edo State, were 42years old Aigberuan Jacob, 53years old Ekeinde Anthony, and 42years old Naomi Ohiewere.

After their arrest, the NDLEA destroyed 7,286 kilograms of skunk that was stored in a warehouse, and five hectares of its plantation were sited inside the reserve.

The arrest of the four suspects was confirmed through a statement released on Thursday by the Director, Media, and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi,

MORE DETAILS SOON

