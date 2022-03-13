NDLEA arrests pastor, eight other drug traffickers in Lagos

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested the General Overseer of Christ Living Hope Church, Rev. Ugochukwu Ekwem at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Ikeja, Lagos State for allegedly engaging in drug trafficking.

Ekwem, who was arrested while on his way for a three-week crusade in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, was found with 54 sticks of drugs wrapped around his body after boarding the plane for his journey to the Eastern African country.

The youthful and popular preacher, as learnt has his church headquarters in Isuaniocha, Mgbakwu road in Awka Local Government in Anambra State and two other branches in Lagos and Abuja, was arrested during outward clearance of passengers on Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi through Addis Ababa.

As gathered, the clergyman confessed during preliminary interview that he packed that quantity of illicit substance on his body to use during his three weeks crusade in Kenya.

The eight others arrested and detained for interrogation by operatives of the anti-narcotic agency were apprehended at Apapa port, Kaduna, Yobe and Anambra States after drugs were found in their possession.

In a statement released by the NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, on Sunday, disclosed that the cleric was apprehended on Monday 7th March and that when tested, the 54 sticks proved positive to cannabis.

