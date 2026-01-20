NDLEA arrests over 77,000 drug peddlers in five years

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested 77,792 drug peddlers and seized 14,847 kilograms of assorted illicit drugs across the country in the last five years.

The Chairman of the agency, Brigadier-General Buba Marwa (retd.), disclosed this in Abuja during the NDLEA Commands, Awards and Commendations Ceremony, where outstanding commands and officers were honoured for their performance.

Marwa said the seizures have significantly disrupted both local and transnational drug trafficking networks, stressing that Nigeria is no longer a safe haven for drug trafficking activities.

According to him, the agency also arrested 128 identified drug barons and secured 14,225 convictions within the period, strengthening deterrence and accountability in the fight against drug-related crimes.

He further noted that the NDLEA intensified efforts in drug demand reduction, with 32,442 drug users benefiting from counselling, treatment and rehabilitation programmes, while 13,735 sensitisation campaigns were carried out in schools, markets, workplaces, motor parks, worship centres and communities nationwide.

Marwa attributed the achievements to improved intelligence gathering, stronger inter-agency collaboration, capacity building and improved welfare for officers.

He added that President Bola Tinubu’s approval of his tenure extension was a renewed call to deepen the agency’s commitment to the anti-drug war.

He pledged to intensify operations in the coming years, declaring that there would be no respite for drug barons, traffickers and couriers, as the agency remains committed to safeguarding public health and national security.