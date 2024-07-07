NDLEA arrests Osun monarch, Chadian, youth corper for drug peddling

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a traditional head of Akarabata Community in Ile-Ife, Osun State, Babatunde Ige, a Chadian national and a youth corper for engaging in drug peddling in Kano and Osun states.

The Chadian national, Ahmat Gali, and the 25years old youth corps member, Yusuf Abdulrahman, were apprehended by the anti-drug agency in Kano while peddling the drugs.

Arrest of the three drug peddlers were disclosed on Sunday through a statement released by the NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, and made available to The Guild.

Babfemi said that the 50years old monarch was apprehended inside his domain with fresh cannabis plants that weighed 5kilogramm.

According to the statement, “NDLEA officers on a stop and search operation along Ngurore – Yola road in Adamawa state on Wednesday 3rd July arrested a Chadian, Yves Ahmat Gali in a commercial bus coming from Kano to Yola.

“The suspect was found with a loudspeaker used to conceal 20 compressed blocks, and nine plastic containers of Loud, a strong strain of cannabis weighing 5.200kg.

“In Kano, operatives on Wednesday 3rd July arrested a youth corps member, Yusuf Abdulrahman, 25, at Corpers Lodge, Sumaila area of the city, with 1.250kg of Loud,

“While in Osun state, the head of Akarabata community in Ile-Ife, Ba’ale Ige Babatunde, 50, was on Friday 5th July arrested with fresh cannabis plants that weighed 5kg”.