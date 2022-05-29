NDLEA arrests Ondo drug trafficker for possessing 2.6kg cannabis

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has arrested a wanted drug trafficker, Henry Okamaru, for possessing 2000.6kg Cannabis Sativa seized in a concrete mixer truck in Ondo State.

Other six drug peddlers arrested across the country were: Matthew Donuwe and Friday Nmborgwu, Thaddeus Uliagbafusi, Christianah Gabriel, Irene Bassey and Muideen Rasaki.

Okamaru was said to have been arrested in Ondo state after five months of manhunt launched on him by the anti-narcotic agency.

Asides the kingpin, two suspects arrested in connection to the consignments were Donuwe and Nmborgwu.

During an interrogation, they were said to have confessed that the concrete mixer truck with Lagos registration number SMK 890 XB was loaded with the illicit drug in Ogbese, Ondo state before arriving Adamawa.

The anti-graft agency’s Spokesman, Femi Babafemi disclosed that investigations revealed that Okamaru was one of the leaders of a cannabis cultivation cartel that operates in the Ondo-Ekiti axis.

Babafemi stated that Okamaru shuttles between Osun, Ondo, Ekiti, Edo and Delta State from where he coordinates supplies of illicit consignments to Northern parts of the country and Lagos State.

The Director of Media and Advocacy, in a statement released on Sunday, said that the drug lord has also been identified as a member of an international drug trafficking ring, while he shuttles between Nigeria and South Africa where he settles his family.

He further disclosed that Okamaru had a strong control and stake in cannabis cultivation in Ondo, Edo, Ekiti, Osun and Oyo States with large storage facilities in Lagos and Abbi in Delta State from where his consignments are distributed year round.

According the statement: “Across five states of Edo, Kaduna, Kogi, Akwa Ibom and Oyo, NDLEA operatives intensified their offensive action against drug cartels.

“In Edo, a pharmacy along Sapele Road, Benin, was raided on Friday 27th May following intelligence and prolonged surveillance. The owner of the store, Thaddeus Uliagbafusi, 58, was arrested while a total of 130,670 tablets of different controlled drugs, 1,396 ampoules of pentazocine injection and 743 bottles of codeine were recovered from a secret location where the drugs are repackaged. This followed a similar raid of a drug joint operated by Mrs. Christianah Gabriel, 53, at Uromi, Esan North East LGA, Edo state, who was arrested with 25kg cannabis.

“While 15, 000 ampoules of pentazocine injection were seized by operatives in Kaduna along Abuja-Kaduna express road, 12,500 tablets of Diazepam were intercepted along Okene-Abuja highway on Thursday 26th May. The drug exhibits were found inside a truck conveying motor spare parts from Onitsha, Anambra to Kaduna.

“In Akwa Ibom, a female drug dealer, Irene Emmanuel Bassey was arrested on Saturday 28th May, during a search of her house at Ikpa town, Esit Eket LGA where 30.5kg cannabis was recovered, while one Muideen Rasaki was nabbed with 90.8kg cannabis at Elere, Boluwaji area of Ibadan So byuth-East LGA.”

On his part, the Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Mohamed Marwa commended the officers and men of the Directorate of Intelligence, Ondo, Edo, Kaduna, Kogi, Akwa Ibom and Oyo state Commands of the Agency for the series of arrests and seizures.

He further urged them and their counterparts across the country not to relent in their offensive action against drug cartels and their kingpins.

