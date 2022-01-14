NDLEA arrests Obi Cubana over allege drug peddling

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested socialite, Obi Iyiegbu, popularly called Obi Cubana, for his alleged involvement in drug peddling across the country.

As gathered, Cubana was questioned for about five hours at the Abuja headquarters of the NDLEA before he was granted bail and asked to return at a future date.

The NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, when contacted by our correspondent on Friday, declined comment on the issue and all efforts to get him speak on it proved abortive, saying no comment for now.

Earlier, it was learnt that the socialite was identified by the anti-drug agency after suspicious payments were made into his accounts by three convicted drug dealers from Malaysia, Nigeria, and India.

One of the persons that paid money into his account was said to have been convicted in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; another one that was convicted in New Delhi, India; also paid money into his account while a third person was arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, and they all allegedly paid into his account.

Sources said that due to the transfer made, the operatives of the NDLEA and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have now widened their probe into the socialite lifestyle and his business networks.

Another source from the agency said that the socialite was allowed to go home in order to get some documents that would be presented to the NDLEA to aid their investigations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

