NDLEA arrests nursing mother, two other drug dealers in Kwara, Adamawa

The National Drug law and Enforcement Agency has arrested a 38-year-nursing mother, Rashidat Adebayo and two others for drug trafficking in Kwara and Adamawa State.

The two drug dealers arrested alongside Adebayo by the anti-graft agency are: Sani Isa and Bala Yerima.

Adebayo was arrested barely three weeks after she was granted administrative bail following her arrest for dealing in illicit drugs before the operatives arrested her in Offa with different drugs comprising Tramadol, Swinol, Diazepam and Pentazocine injection ampules.

As disclosed by the agency’s Director Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, on Sunday, he stated that before her latest arrest on Thursday 17th February, the nursing mother had been arrested and granted bail on 24th January 2022 for dealing in similar drugs.

The NDLEA officers have arrested other two drug dealers: Sani and Yerima in Hong, Adamawa state with 239 blocks of cannabis sativa weighing 209kg.

Also, acting on intelligence, the operatives of the Bauchi state Command intercepted a truck marked FFF 422 XB coming from Lagos to Maiduguri, at Azare, Bauchi where a total of 164.8kg of cannabis sativa concealed in peak milk cartons was recovered from the truck.

On his part, the NDLEA Chief Executive, commended the officers and men of the Kwara, Adamawa and Bauchi Command for their vigilance and preventing drug trafficking across the country by not resting on their oars.

