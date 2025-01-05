NDLEA arrests Nollywood actor, Lagos fabric dealer for drug peddling

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), started the new year with the arrested a 61-year-old Lagos socialite, Aishat Elediye, and US-trained Hollywood and Nollywood filmmaker, Emeka Mbadiwe, for engaging in transborder drug peddling.

They were apprehended separately alongside others but inside their houses in Okota axis of Lagos State by the anti-drug agency personnel.

The Director, Media and Advocacy

NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, disclosed this on Sunday in a statement made available to newsmen.

Babafemi said that the Elediye was apprehended in her mansion at Okota area of Lagos following the interception of a truckload illicit drug consignment from her staff same day.

He said: “Known in the drug underworld as “Iya Ruka”, and Alhaja Ajoke as she is fondly called in social circle, has her true identity shrouded in mystery for years while she remained on the wanted list of NDLEA for leading one of the drug cartels operating from Mushin area of Lagos.

“The lid was however blown off her invincibility on Wednesday 1st January 2025 when NDLEA operatives acting on intelligence intercepted a white Izuzu truck carrying 44 jumbo sacks containing 1,540 kilograms of imported cannabis and driven by one of her staff, 41-year-old Abideen Adio.

“Thereafter, the operatives stormed her hideout at 33 Adebayo Oyewole street, off Ago Palace way, Okota, where they arrested her.

“On the surface, Ajoke is a businesswoman who imports fabrics and shoes from China but beneath is a massive illicit drug trade.

“She is also recognized as the Iyalaje of Blessing Sisters, an influential club of society women in Lagos.

“In another major operation, NDLEA officers on Friday 27th December 2024 arrested a US-trained Hollywood and Nollywood filmmaker, Emeka Emmanuel Mbadiwe, who is also a motivational speaker at his Lekki Hotel room following the arrest of his partner, Uzoekwe Ugochukwu James, earlier same day at a warehouse in Ajao estate Ikeja, where he was sent by Mbadiwe to collect a shipment of 33 parcels of Loud, a strong strain of cannabis weighing 17.30 kilograms, which arrived the Import shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA Ikeja on 24th December 2024 from the United States on a Delta Airline flight, concealed in large wooden boxes”.