NDLEA arrests Nigeria-based Congolese for drug peddling across Lagos

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) has arrested a 39 years old Nigeria-based Congolese, Kandigu Kadi for attempting to export 2.10kg of pentazocine injection to Congo and other drug peddling activities across Lagos.

Aside Kadi, another drug dealer, Makowulu Anthony was said to have been arrested at the SAHCO export sheds of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja axis of Lagos for attempting to export eight parcels of cannabis sativa concealed in cereals packs to Dubai, United Arab Emirate.

Kadi was said to have been arrested on Tuesday at the NAHCO export shed while Makowulu was nabbed on Friday.

Investigations by the anti-narcotic agency was said to have revealed that the pentazocine consignment by the Congolese was being sent to Kinshasa, Congo, while a similar package containing 200 bottles of pentazocine injection was heading to the United States.

Through a statement released by the agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, on Sunday, in Abuja, Makowulu, who was caught with eight parcels of cannabis weighing 2.90kg concealed in Nutribom Cereals cartons among other natural packs of the cereal, was said to have disguised the drugs as part of a consolidated cargo meant for different people in Dubai.

Meanwhile, Babafemi stated that anti-narcotic officers in Edo intercepted 10,280 tablets of Tramadol, 2000 tablets of Diazepam, 300 tablets of Swinol, 5000 tablets of Axol and 10 bottles of Codeine based syrup in Irrua area of the state.

According to him, the Operatives also destroyed 5.301713 hectares of cannabis farm in Oke forest, Ovia North East LGA, as part of efforts to disrupt all cannabis planting activities for the season in the state.

The Spokesperson stated that in Yobe state, NDLEA operatives on Friday had raided Tsohuwar Kasuwa axis of the state, where a notorious drug dealer, Usman Alhaji popularly called NEPA was arrested and that 22 blocks of cannabis sativa were recovered from him.

According to the statement: “In the past week, no fewer than 39 suspects were arrested across drug joints raided in parts of the Federal Capital Territory and different quantities of assorted illicit drugs recovered from them.

“Areas raided between Saturday 4th June and Saturday 11th June include Apo Mechanic (Cashew forest), Apo NEPA, Tora Bora, Gishiri junction, Jabi park, Jabi forest, Jabi Gidan Bola, Deidei area, Rugga area, City Gate, Sabon Lugbe, Basa village and Airport road.

“The raid, which continues across Abuja, is a joint operation between the FCT Command of the Agency and the Chairman Monitoring Special Task Force to rid the capital territory of the activities of drug dealers and peddlers.”

On his part, the Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Mohamed Buba Marwa commended the officers and men of MMIA, Edo, Yobe and FCT Commands as well as the C-MSTF for their resilience.

He further charged them and others across all commands to remain vigilant and committed to the collective goal of saving Nigeria from the drug scourge.

