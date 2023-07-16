NDLEA arrests Lagos lawyer, Cyprus varsity undergraduate for drug trafficking

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a 19years old Cyprus varsity undergraduate, Benjamin Nnamani, for attempting to export 7.2 kilograms of methamphetamine drug abroad.

Also, the anti-drug agency has apprehended a Lagos-based female legal practitioner, Ebikpolade Helen, for producing and distributing skuchies, a mixture of cannabis, opioids and black currant, that was banned by the Federal Government across the country.

The lawyer and undergraduate’s arrest was confirmed by the Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday.

Nnamani was arrested after he concealed the drugs in crayfish packed in his luggage to Europe where he was going to continue studies.

The teenage suspect was intercepted at Abuja airport during an outward clearance of passengers on Turkish Airlines flight TK 0624.

Babafemi stated that NDLEA officials at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, (NAIA) Abuja discovered the undergraduate during check on his luggage while attempting to the leave the country with his crayfish to Europe where he was going for undergraduate studies.

According to him, the teenage suspect was intercepted on Wednesday 12th July, during an outward clearance of passengers on Turkish Airlines flight TK 0624.

“While being interviewed by operatives, Daberechi claimed he was a student on his way to Cyprus for studies, but upon a thorough search of his luggage, he was found in possession of 7.2kg of whitish substance neatly concealed inside a sack of crayfish. A field test of the substance however proved positive to Methamphetamine”.

On the legal practitioner, he said: “A Lekki Lagos based female lawyer, Ebikpolade Helen, who specialises in production and distribution of skuchies, a mixture of cannabis, opioids and black currant has been arrested in a follow up operation in Awka, Anambra State capital, following an earlier seizure of 5kg cannabis and 12 bottles of prepared skuchies in her apartment at Lekki axis”.

