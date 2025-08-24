NDLEA arrests Lagos fashion designer peddling drugs with fake pregnancy

A 50-year-old widow and fashion designer, Ifeoma Ezewuike, has been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) over attempt to traffic 1.3 kilograms of cocaine, using fake pregnancy as a façade to escape scrutiny and detection.

The widow who is a mother of one and proprietress of Golden Star Creation, a fashion outfit in Ago palace, Okota axis of Lagos State, was arrested while peddling the drugs under the fake identity.

As gathered, Ezewuike was trailed to the bus terminal in Jibowu, Yaba area of the state while attempting to move the cocaine consignment to customers in Abuja.

The Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, confirmed her arrest to newsmen through a statement made available on Sunday.

Babafemi added that a follow up operation conducted by the NDLEA inside her house in Lagos led to the recovery of 200 grams of cutting agent used in the production of a strain of cocaine.

During interrogation, the NDLEA spokesman disclosed that Ezewuike claimed she inherited the criminal trade from her husband who died two years ago, while she has been in the fashion business for 20 years.

He stressed that to curb drug peddling across the country, the agency embarked on sensitization activities to schools, worship centres, work places and communities among others in the past week.

Babafemi said: “These include: WADA enlightenment lecture to women and teachers at Women Islamiyya School, Kanti Central mosque, Kanti, Katsina state; students and staff of Fathul Bari Islamiyya, Hayin Gwarmai, Bebeji LGA, Kano; while the Abia state command of NDLEA paid WADA advocacy visit to Governor Alex Otti just as Zone 4 command of the Agency paid WADA advocacy visit to HRH Andoma of Doma, Alhaji Ahmadu Aliyu Ogah in his palace in Doma, Nasarawa state.

“While commending the officers and men of DOGI, Lagos, Kano, Kogi, Kwara, Taraba, Delta, Adamawa, FCT, Ondo, Ekiti and Edo Commands for the arrests, seizures and their dexterity, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) enjoined them and their colleagues across the country to continue with the ongoing balanced approach to the drug control efforts of the Agency”.