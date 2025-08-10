NDLEA arrests Lagos church founder for drug trafficking

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested the founder and General Overseer of The Turn of Mercy Church, Adefolusho Olasele popularly called Abbas Ajakaiye, for cross-border drug trafficking in Lekki axis of Lagos State.

As gathered, the Lagos-based cleric was apprehended by the NDLEA after months of fleeing abroad to evade arrest for masterminding multiple shipments of illicit drugs into Nigeria.

The Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, confirmed the arrest through a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday.

According to him, “After months of fleeing abroad to evade arrest, the founder and General Overseer of The Turn of Mercy Church, Prophet Adefolusho Aanu Olasele (alias Abbas Ajakaiye) has been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for masterminding multiple shipments of illicit drugs into Nigeria.

“Prophet Adefolusho was arrested at his church located in Okun Ajah, Ogombo road, Lekki area of Lagos on Sunday 3rd August 2025 by NDLEA officers who waited for him since morning to conclude the Sunday worship service in the evening before moving in on him the moment he stepped out of the church premises.

“The arrest came after he had evaded arrest twice and fled to Ghana to hide since June when operatives started trailing him following the seizure of two shipments of Ghana Loud, a strain of cannabis linked to him.

“The first seizure of 200kg of the psychoactive substance was made at Okun Ajah beach on 4th June 2025 while another consignment of 700kg of same substance was recovered from his delivery van on 6th July 2025.

“In his statement, he admitted ferrying the illicit consignments through the waterways from Ghana into Nigeria, adding that he had fled to the West African country to hide after he escaped arrest twice in the recent past”.