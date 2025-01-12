NDLEA arrests Lagos Chief selling drugs across communities

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has apprehended a Lagos traditional chief priest, Bariu Aliu, for drug peddling in Lekki, Eti-Osa Local Government Area of the state.

Aliu, who is popularly called Malo, was arrested after over three months of manhunt for him, following the arrest of other members of the drug cartel linked to the operations in the state.

The Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, disclosed the Lagos chief’s arrest through a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday.

Babafemi added that the traditional chief priest is the head of the Igunuko shrine in Alpha Beach, in Ajah axis of Lekki.

According to him, “In Lagos, the traditional chief priest of the Igunuko shrine, Alpha beach Ajah Lekki where 2,760kg skunk was recovered on 25th October 2024, Bariu Aliu (alias Malo) has been arrested by NDLEA operatives after over three months of manhunt for him.

“Though two of his accomplices were earlier arrested at the shrine last year and had since been charged and convicted in court, Bariu was said to be the leader of the syndicate”.

He noted that a 40-feet trailer load of skunk, a strain of cannabis, weighing 2,217.6 kilograms was intercepted by the agency while being distributed into six vehicles at an abandoned fuel station in Kagini, Kubwa area of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT Abuja for onward distribution to some Northern states.

“The intelligence-led operation, which took place at 1:20am on Saturday 11th January 2025 led to the seizure of not only the large illicit consignment but also the trailer and the six vehicles: Toyota Van, Toyota Camry car, Toyota Sienna bus, JAC 4-wheel-drive Hilux truck, Toyota Corolla car and a Vento Passat car as well as the arrest of a suspect: 42-year-old Isaac Monday Desmond. The consignment was loaded into the trailer at Uzebba in Owan local council area of Edo State”.