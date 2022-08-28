NDLEA arrests Lagos airport staff link to drug syndicates

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have arrested a 34 years old staff at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja Lagos, Ohiagu Sunday, linked to drug syndicates.

Sunday was said to have been nabbed following the arrest of an intending passenger, Obinna Osita on a flight to Dubai, UAE, who was arrested with three bags, two of which had eight blocks of cannabis sativa weighing 4.25kg concealed in cassava product, gari and crayfish.

One of the member of the airport syndicate who works with Ohiagu was also said to have been arrested while the agency has began trail to catch the remaining suspect.

The agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi stated that investigations revealed that a Dubai-based drug dealer recruited Obinna, who is a 42-year-old native of Oyi Local Government Area, Anambra State to traffic the drugs.

Babafemi, through a statement released on Sunday, in Abuja said that the drug dealer also contracted Ohiagu, a 34-year-old airport cleaner from Orlu West Local Government Area of Imo State to create access for the unhindered passage of the trafficker.

According the spokeperson, the drug syndicate bust, which is the first drug arrest at the new terminal of the MMIA comes on the heels of the seizure of a consignment of bottles of viju and fearless energy drinks used to conceal skunk for export to Dubai, UAE and a freight agent has already been arrested in connection with the seizure.

According to the statement: “In the same vein, attempt by a syndicate to export illicit drugs through the Lagos airport on Wednesday 24th Aug was foiled during an outward clearance of passengers on Ethiopian Airline to Oman via Addis Ababa.

“A suspect Jonah Chukwuemeka was arrested with a total of 1,995 Tramadol tablets with a gross weight of 900 grams hidden in locust beans in his luggage. The bag containing the illicit substance was handed over to him at the airport by one Olagunju Abbas who was promptly arrested.

“Packs of Tramadol 225mg containing 119,500 capsules were Thursday 25th Aug transferred to NDLEA by the Nigeria Customs, cargo wing of MMIA. The consignment had come in through Ethiopian Airline from Pakistan.”

On his part, the Chief Executive of NDLEA, Mohamed Marwa (Retd) commended the officers and men of the MMIA and Lagos Commands for the arrests and seizures.

He further charged them and their compatriots across the country not to rest on their oars in the fight against crime.

