NDLEA arrests Italy-bound physically challenged drug trafficker in Lagos

A 53-year-old physically challenged man, Ehiarimwiam Emmanuel, has been arrested by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) for drug trafficking at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja Lagos

Ehiarimwiam was said to have been arrested on Sunday 28th August on his way to Italy, via Doha on a Qatar Airways flight.

The suspect who is an indigene of Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo State, was found to have concealed 5,000 tablets of Tramadol weighing 225mg in his luggage.

The agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi stated that preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect is a frequent traveller who often travels with lots of bags containing mainly food items, body cream, hair attachment and drinks.

Babafemi, in a statement released on Sunday in Abuja, stated that the suspect hadpresented his usual large consignment to NDLEA operatives for search but held on to some packages, which were retrieved from him and properly searched during which the drugs were discovered.

According to the Spokesperson, as part of ongoing efforts to demobilise and dismantle all organised criminal groups behind the production and distribution of crystal methamphetamine across the country, NDLEA operatives on Monday 29th August raided a suspected clandestine laboratory at Opic estate, Agbara, Lagos.

He stated that a follow up up operation within the estate also led to the arrest of a meth dealer, Mathew Imonitie, who was caught with 4.033kilograms of the illicit substance.

On his part, the Chief Executive of NDLEA, Mohamed Marwa commended the officers and men of the MMIA, Lagos Command for the arrests and seizures.

He further charged them and their compatriots across the country to intensify the heat on drug cartels across the country.

