NDLEA arrests Italy-based businessman, other drug peddler in Lagos

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has apprehended an Italy-based businessman, Omoruyi Terry, and another residing in Lekki axis, Ebenezer Arokodare, after being linked to drug peddling in Lagos State.

First to be arrested by the anti-drugs agency was the Lekki-based businessman and proprietor of Damillionz Takeout, Arokodare, in connection with the shipment of 60 parcels of Loud, a strong strain of cannabis, from the United States of America to Nigeria.

The 43-year-old businessman was arrested at Bay Lounge, Admiralty Way, Lekki area of Lagos where he does his illicit drug business on Monday 24th March 2025 while he was expecting to take the delivery of his latest drug consignment.

His arrest followed the seizure of his cargo that arrived Nigeria in seven big cartons at a logistics company in Lagos on 12th March by NDLEA operatives of the Directorate of Operations and General Investigation.

After his arrest, he was taken to his Lekki home for a search during which 94grams of the same psychoactive substance, cannabis crusher and other drug paraphernalia were recovered.

This brings the total weight of the drug seized from Omoruyi, who started the illicit drug business in 2017, to 32.24 kilograms.

Attempt by Italy-based businessman, Omoruyi, to export 1,400 pills of tramadol 225mg weighing 800 grams to Italy has also been thwarted by NDLEA officers at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja Lagos.

The suspect was intercepted at the screening point of terminal 2 of the Lagos airport on his way to Italy via a Qatar Airways flight.

While commending the officers and men of MMIA, DOGI, Edo, Kwara, Niger, Enugu, Oyo and Katsina Commands of the Agency for the arrests and seizures, Chairman of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (Rtd), stated that their operational successes and those of their compatriots across the country especially their balanced approach to drug supply reduction and drug demand reduction efforts are well appreciated.

Marwa extended eid-el-fitr greetings to them, their families, other stakeholders and Nigerians at large.

“May the spirit of obedience and sacrifice that defines this special day guide and strengthen us as we remain steadfast in our pursuit of a drug-free society. May Allah continue to bless and guide us and may our collective efforts bring us closer to a safer and healthier society for all”, the NDLEA boss added.