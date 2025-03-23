NDLEA arrests Indian lady for drug peddling inside Kano airport

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has intercepted a 42-year-old Indian lady, Neetu Neetu, at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) in Kano, with 72 parcels of heroin factory sealed in wafer wraps and packaged as chocolates.

The class A drug consignment weighing a total of 11 kilograms was recovered from Neetu’s luggage after a thorough search, following processed credible intelligence, during an inward

clearance of Qatar Airways flight QR1431 from Bangkok, Thailand via Vietnam and Doha at the arrival hall of the Kano airport.

As gathered on Sunday, the Indian national was arrested recently by the anti-narcotic agency following discoveries that drug trafficking organisations often hire foreigners to move illicit drugs through the Nigerian borders.

The agency added that the strategy was often thwarted by the vigilant NDLEA operatives who have been equipped with modern technological tools and proactive intelligence.

The Chairman of NDLEA, Brig Gen Buba Marwa (retd), who confirmed the Indian national’s arrest, condemned the act and promised Nigerians that the agency would continue to go after the drug peddlers irrespective of the strategy adopted in the country.

Marwa, who stated this in the statement released by the agency’s spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, further disclosed that the agency officers apprehended a 45-year-old suspect, Michael Ogundele, for drug trafficking.

According to the statement, Ogundele was found with a 50-litre steel gas cylinder at Gadar Tamburawa, along Zaria- Kano road. Based on credible intelligence, welding tools were later used to cut the giant cylinder after which 50,000 pills of tramadol 225mg concealed in it were extracted.

“While Sunday Ogar, 40, was nabbed at Gunduwawa area of Kano on Wednesday 19th March with 27kg skunk, a strain of cannabis, a female suspect Khadijah Abdullahi, 40, was arrested with 424 bottles of codeine-based syrup at Lungun Bulala Yalwa area of the state on Tuesday 18th March”.